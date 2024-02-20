Exploring Blake Proehl's Family Ties: Is He Related to Ricky Proehl, the Ex-NFL Star?

© Christopher Mast/Getty Images

In a twist of fate, Blake Proehl, an undrafted free agent who joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, is now embarking on a new journey in the world of music. Proehl, a promising wide receiver from East Carolina University, had his NFL aspirations cut short due to an ACL injury in his debut season.

After being waived by the Vikings in August 2023, Proehl struggled to secure another NFL contract, prompting a surprising pivot to a musical career. Blake's football roots run deep, thanks to his father, Ricky Proehl, a celebrated figure in the NFL.

With a career spanning 17 years as a wide receiver, Ricky played for several teams including the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, St. Louis Rams, and Carolina Panthers. His achievements include participating in four Super Bowls and securing two victories.

After hanging up his cleats, Ricky turned to coaching, starting as an offensive consultant for the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and playing a pivotal role in their journey to Super Bowl 50.

Blake's Musical Shift

Currently, Ricky Proehl serves as the wide receivers coach for the UFL's St.

Louis BattleHawks, continuing his legacy in the sport. However, all eyes are now on Blake as he ventures into the realm of music, participating in the popular TV show "American Idol." Fans can catch Blake's performances every Sunday at 8 p.m.

ET on ABC, with streaming options available on FuboTV, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. Blake's journey is not just a personal one; it's a family affair. Raised in North Carolina, Blake, alongside his brother Austin and sister Alex, was nurtured in a home steeped in football culture.

Austin Proehl, like his father and brother, pursued a career in football, being picked by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft after his time at the University of North Carolina. Austin's NFL path included stints with teams like the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants.

In 2023, he was drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL, where his father coaches. As Blake Proehl takes center stage in a different arena, the question on everyone's mind is whether he can match or even surpass his family's legacy in a whole new field.