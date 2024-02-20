Veteran Running Back Declares Retirement

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After an illustrious eight-season journey within the National Football League, esteemed running back Mike Davis has decided to conclude his professional football career, choosing not to pursue further opportunities in the upcoming 2024 season.

Celebrating his 31st birthday, Davis took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude towards the sport and the indelible mark it has left on his life. "Reflecting on my time in the NFL, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for the brotherhood I've been part of," Davis shared.

"This journey has not only been about the game but also about the lasting friendships and memories forged along the way. My appreciation extends to every NFL organization I've had the honor to be a part of." This announcement comes as Davis celebrates another year of life, signifying the end of an era following a year's absence from the field.

His last professional appearance was with the Baltimore Ravens, who welcomed him in May 2022 before parting ways in December of the same year. Despite his efforts, the 2023 season did not present new opportunities for Davis.

Davis' NFL Journey

Davis' NFL saga began in 2015 when he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. His journey saw him contribute to various teams, including a notable period with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 where he showcased his prowess by exceeding 100 carries, accumulating 514 yards, and scoring four touchdowns.

Despite these achievements, Davis experienced a nomadic career, with stints at the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and finally, the Ravens. The pinnacle of Davis' career was undoubtedly the 2020 season with the Panthers, where he achieved over 1,000 scrimmage yards and scored eight touchdowns.

Following his tenure with the Panthers, Davis signed with the Falcons, hoping to replicate his success. However, his time as the lead back in Atlanta did not meet expectations, leading to his release after just one season. Throughout his career, Davis played in 87 NFL games, including a postseason appearance with the Seahawks, and amassed approximately $13.3 million in earnings.

As he transitions into life after football, Davis looks back on his professional journey with pride and appreciation, ready to embrace the next chapter of his life with the same passion and dedication he displayed on the field.