Chiefs' Nick Bolton Faces NFL Disciplinary Action

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In a decision that was not disclosed until the commencement of this week, the National Football League has imposed a fine on Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton for a violation incurred during the team's triumphant Super Bowl clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Typically, the NFL announces penalties for game infractions on Saturdays, but in a departure from routine, no such announcement was made last weekend, leaving spectators and analysts in suspense. Speculation had been rife that Bolton, alongside teammate L’Jarius Sneed, might be subjected to fines for their conduct in the game, particularly after their aggressive plays caught attention.

The delay in the announcement extended until President’s Day, when it was finally revealed that Bolton would be penalized for his actions on the field. Michael David Smith of NBC Sports reported that the league has decided to fine Bolton an amount exceeding $8,000.

The fine was levied for a specific incident: a horse-collar tackle executed by Bolton on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the second quarter of the Super Bowl. This manoeuvre, deemed dangerous and in violation of player safety protocols, was captured and widely circulated, highlighting the contentious nature of the play.

Bolton's Costly Penalty

The fine, set at precisely $8,238, marks Bolton as the sole player from Super Bowl LVIII to be fined for an on-field safety-related violation. While the amount might seem substantial to many, it is particularly notable in the context of the celebratory promises made by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had envisaged a Las Vegas celebration for the team.

Bolton's fine, therefore, not only serves as a reminder of the league's stringent safety standards but also as a costly consequence of the heat of the moment decision in the high stakes environment of the Super Bowl. Here is the WC Sports TV footage that captures Bolton's fined horse-collar tackle.

This incident underscores the NFL's unwavering commitment to player safety, ensuring that even the grandeur of the Super Bowl does not overshadow the importance of fair and safe play. As the Chiefs and their fans continue to revel in their victory, this fine serves as a poignant reminder of the responsibilities that come with the sport's highest levels of competition.