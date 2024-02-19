Anthony Richardson's NFL Combine Highlights: A Recap

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Not many stories capture the mix of early promise and resilience in the dynamic world of the NFL like that of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. Just four games into his rookie season, Richardson's path had already hit a major roadblock—a season-ending shoulder injury.

But now he is back, just over four months into the determined recovery period, throwing with a renovated vigour in preparation for an eagerly awaited return to the gridiron. Richardson's short but very promising career in the NFL set the scene.

His athleticism and strength in the hands, of quality and pass-speed couple with solid techniques, did not have much of a showcase—though, they certainly were not lost or missed out on anyone. Richardson made 48 out of 94 attempts with three touchdowns and only a single interception, getting 577 passing yards.

Further, his dual-threat abilities were exemplified by his rushing stats of 136 yards and four touchdowns in the process. So, with bated breath on the return of Richardson to the off-season programs with the Colts in early April, it would be apt to relive the performance so well-gauged in this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

Tipping the scales at 244 pounds, he tied for the 17th heaviest quarterback in NFL history. His athletic accomplishments were just out of the world—4.43 in the 40-yard dash that put him fourth of all time among quarterbacks at the Combine, only behind the likes of Michael Vick, Robert Griffin III, and Reggie McNeal.

Richardson's Athletic Feats

The athletic brilliance of Richardson didn't end with speed. Added to that top speed of 23.44 miles per hour, he reached 129 inches in the broad jump and up to 40.5 inches on the vertical leap, fitting into that rarefied company of only 14 athletes in over two decades to have hit both of those marks at the Combine.

With the fourth overall pick, the Indianapolis Colts were up next, but he had sights set on his future. His college career runs even deeper into his profile, as it includes the University of Florida. In his final year, Richardson set himself as the starting quarterback with his excellent play, throwing for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while also holding a passer rating of 131.0.

His overall college career totals were eye-popping: 3,105 passing yards with 24 touchdowns versus 15 interceptions, and another 1,116 yards and 12 scores on the ground. This was in evidence on Saturday when he made his debut in 2023 and within a few games he was already one of the stars of the league, with wonders in passing and running to his team to victory. His season was cut short, though, due to injury—a narrative all too familiar to the Colts with past quarterbacks.