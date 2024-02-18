Daniel Jones: Revisiting NFL Combine Record

© Al Bello/Getty Images

As the New York Giants plotted their course for the future, the intricate tapestry of their quarterback succession plan began to unfurl, revealing Daniel Jones as the pivotal figure poised to step into the limelight. Handpicked with meticulous care, Jones was entrusted with the weighty responsibility of inheriting the mantle once adorned by the revered Eli Manning, a titan of the sport who had captured the hearts of Giants fans with two illustrious Super Bowl victories under his belt.

Emerging from the esteemed halls of Duke University, Daniel Jones stepped onto the NFL draft stage as a beacon of promise, his potential to attain All-Pro recognition widely acknowledged. Amidst the fervent anticipation of scouts, speculation swirled around the exact position he would claim in the coveted first round, leaving only the lingering query of which franchise would ultimately have the privilege of drafting him.

The scrutiny of Daniel Jones' NFL Combine performance in 2019 reveals a player who left a lasting impression. Emerging from a distinguished college career, Jones engaged in six out of seven available drills, showcasing his athleticism with notable results:

10-Yard Split: 1.65 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle: 4.41 Seconds

3-Cone Drill: 7 Seconds

40-Yard Dash: 4.81 Seconds

Broad Jump: 10’ 0’’

Vertical Jump: 33.5’’

These metrics positioned Jones as the seventh-best quarterback in terms of athleticism during the event, underlining his potential on the professional stage.

Further insights into Jones' physical attributes include:

Arm: 32 1/2’’

Hand: 9 3/4’’

Height: 6’ 5’’

Weight: 221 lbs

Jones' scouting report delineates a player of remarkable skill and strategic acumen.

A three-year starter at Duke, he exemplified leadership qualities and operated with a commendable level of mechanical precision. While lacking in elite arm strength, Jones compensated with his adeptness in executing professional-level throws and precision deep passing, accentuated by a high football IQ and deceptive mobility.

Prospective assessments highlight Jones' capacity to thrive in the right offensive scheme, where his talents as a game manager could flourish. However, concerns regarding his release speed and lower body strength temper the optimism, indicating areas for potential improvement as he navigates his professional career.