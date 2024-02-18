Steelers Target Veteran QB for Renewed Contract

© Andy Lyons/Getty Images

In a notable shift within the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback dynamics, the team is setting its sights on retaining backup Mason Rudolph. This development follows the anticipated departure of Mitch Trubisky, as reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Steelers, traditionally a powerhouse in the NFL, are looking to maintain stability in their quarterbacks room by focusing on Rudolph's continuity with the team. Rudolph, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has reached the end of his rookie contract, including two subsequent one-year extensions.

His tenure with the Steelers has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Initially thrust into the spotlight in 2019 due to an injury to then-starter Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph demonstrated potential by leading the team to five victories in eight starts.

However, his journey was marred by an on-field altercation with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and inconsistent performances that eventually led to him being benched.

Rudolph's Resilient Comeback

Despite these setbacks, Rudolph's resilience and commitment to the team remained unwavering.

In 2022, relegated to a third-string position behind Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, Rudolph didn't see much action. However, the 2023 season marked a turning point. With the Steelers' offense struggling and Pickett sidelined due to injury, Rudolph was called upon to lead the team against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.

His performance reignited his career, resulting in starts in the subsequent two games and a pivotal role in the Steelers' playoff push. Rudolph's late-season resurgence has sparked debates within the Steelers' organization and among fans.

Many wonder why the team didn't leverage his abilities earlier, especially given the offense's struggles throughout the season. This internal divide has reportedly led to a faction within the organization advocating for Rudolph as the starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

The Steelers, known for their strategic thinking, appear to be focusing on securing Rudolph for the future. With both Rudolph and Pickett seen as the primary options for the quarterback position, the team is not actively pursuing other high-profile quarterbacks, such as Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, or even Russell Wilson.

This stance also extends to avoiding drafting top rookie quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels, as the team prioritizes experience and proven skill.