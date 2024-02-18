Baker Mayfield Rumored to Join AFC East Team

© Megan Briggs/Getty Images

In a recent exploration of NFL free agency dynamics, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shed light on the intriguing possibility of the New England Patriots making a strategic move to acquire Baker Mayfield, should he become available.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having witnessed Mayfield's commendable performance, are deemed the frontrunners to retain him. However, the unpredictable nature of free agency leaves room for speculation and potential shifts. Mayfield's resurgence as a leading figure in the Buccaneers' lineup has not gone unnoticed, positioning him as a strong contender for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

His synergy with former offensive coordinator Dave Canales played a pivotal role in this revival, leading to significant changes within the team's coaching staff to maintain momentum.

Patriots' QB Strategy

The Patriots, under the new leadership of head coach Jerod Mayo, appear to be reevaluating their quarterback position, currently held by Mac Jones, a first-round pick from 2021.

The potential acquisition of Mayfield could pave the way for New England to focus on enhancing their offensive arsenal, possibly by drafting a standout talent like Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., as suggested by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso.

The connection between Mayfield and the Patriots' executive duo, Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith, both of whom were instrumental in his initial draft to the Cleveland Browns as the first overall pick in 2018, adds an intriguing layer to the speculation.

Their previous investment in his potential could influence the Patriots' strategy as they look to bolster their lineup. While Mayfield's future remains a topic of widespread conjecture, with rumors also linking him to the Atlanta Falcons, the Buccaneers hold a strategic card with the option to apply the franchise tag by the March 5 deadline.

This move could secure Mayfield's presence in Tampa Bay for another season, despite the allure of free agency and the opportunities it presents. Sports analysts Gilberto Manzano and Robert Zeglinski have highlighted Mayfield as a prime candidate for the franchise tag, suggesting a strong likelihood of him continuing his tenure with the Buccaneers.

As the free agency period approaches, all eyes will be on Mayfield's next move, which could significantly impact the NFL landscape and the strategic plans of several teams vying for his services.