Christian McCaffrey's NFL Combine Record: A 49ers RB Retrospective

Christian McCaffrey is the centerpiece of the San Francisco 49ers offense lineup—a utility player, bringing an exceptional combination of talents above running back positions. By trade, McCaffrey is a rusher and catcher with an argument for being the singular offensive force within the strategic playbook Kyle Shanahan drafts.

It was not exactly a long journey to his NFL stardom, but McCaffrey's career at Stanford University had been full of talent that later added luster to his professional development. And today, let's break down the performance by McCaffrey during the 2017 NFL Combine, discussing every bit of the athletic ability.

Christian McCaffrey was one of the most anticipated prospects heading into the 2017 NFL Combine. Coming from Stanford University, he had the added lure of having versatility to catch the ball out of the backfield. McCaffrey came and showcased his skills in all seven of the combine's drills, appreciated by all the scouts and fans.

Here is a breakdown from the Combine for McCaffrey:

10-Yard Split: 1.52 Seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.22 Seconds

3-Cone Drill: 6.57 Seconds

40-Yard Dash: 4.48 Seconds

Bench Press: 10 Reps

Broad Jump: 10’ 1’’

Vertical Jump: 37.5’’

McCaffrey put forth a stunning athletic performance at the fourth best result of any running back and, beyond the playing field, measured as having the potential to be impactful as a professional in agility, strength, and speed.

His scouting report suggested versatility as an attribute that could define his game. His ability to equally rush and receive made McCaffrey an enticing prospect for NFL franchises. "Although his agility, vision, and handling of the ball have been generally praised, he needs to improve the development of his stature and power.

A show-stopping performance at the 2017 NFL Combine finally put Christian McCaffrey among the top prospects, and the question of when he would start a career with a bright future in the league was only a matter of time. McCaffrey is a living proof of the player who can do everything, and currently, as he blooms with the San Francisco 49ers, this fact has proved itself over and over again on the ground.