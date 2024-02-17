Travis Kelce's $100,000 Donation to Injured Kids at Chiefs Parade

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In the wake of a heartbreaking tragedy at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on February 14, NFL star Travis Kelce has stepped forward with a significant gesture of support. The shooting incident, which resulted in one fatality and 22 injuries, has profoundly affected the Kansas City community, particularly the Reyes family, whose two young daughters were among the injured.

Kelce, renowned for his on-field prowess as the Chiefs' tight end, has extended his impact off the field through his Eighty-Seven & Running foundation. The foundation, established in 2015, is dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth.

In response to the parade incident, Kelce's foundation has made two donations of $50,000 each to a GoFundMe campaign aimed at aiding the Reyes family during this challenging period. The Reyes family, in a recent press release, expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming support they've received.

They shared that their daughters, aged 8 and 10, are recovering from leg injuries sustained in the shooting and are expected to be in casts for several months following surgeries.

Community Support Amplified

Kelce, visibly moved by the event, took to Twitter to express his sorrow, stating, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today.

My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me." In a touching show of solidarity, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, paid a visit to the two girls, further demonstrating the team's commitment to their community in times of need.

Adding to this wave of support, pop star Taylor Swift, Kelce's girlfriend, contributed $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio station DJ who tragically lost her life in the shooting. Swift, who had cheered on Kelce and the Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl, was notably absent from the parade festivities.

The incident, which disproportionately affected young attendees with at least half of the injured being under 16, has led to the arrest of two juveniles. They currently face charges related to firearms and resisting arrest, as disclosed by the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division. With the police investigation ongoing, additional charges are anticipated.