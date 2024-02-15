Travis Kelce Outlines Retirement Terms Post After Super Bowl Victory

© Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In an emotionally charged revelation, Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce has disclosed the sole condition under which he would consider retiring from the National Football League: the departure of his esteemed coach, Andy Reid.

The duo, whose careers have been intertwined since Reid assumed the helm of the AFC West powerhouse in the same year Kelce entered the league, have together celebrated the pinnacle of NFL success with three Super Bowl championships.

As the Chiefs gear up for another season with high aspirations, the future of both Reid and Kelce has been a subject of widespread speculation. Despite persistent inquiries throughout the season, both have consistently brushed aside any talk of bidding adieu to the gridiron.

Yet, in a candid moment on his 'New Heights' podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, the 34-year-old Kelce offered a poignant glimpse into his thoughts on retirement, linking his fate directly to that of Coach Reid's.

Kelce's Loyalty to Reid

Kelce's admiration for Reid, affectionately known as "Big Red," was palpable as he expressed a deep-seated loyalty and respect for the coach's influence on his career. "I'm not playing for anyone else but Big Red.

If he calls it quits, I'm out there with him," Kelce stated, emphatically underscoring the depth of their bond. The relationship between Kelce and Reid, forged over a decade of collaboration, is characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to excellence.

Kelce reminisced about their journey, highlighting moments of tough love, shared ambitions, and the emotional rollercoasters that come with professional sports. This dynamic was on full display during Super Bowl LVIII, where a momentary outburst from Kelce, driven by frustration during a crucial play, led to a heated exchange with Reid.

The incident, which could have marred their victory, instead highlighted their resilient bond as they later celebrated their triumphant win over the San Francisco 49ers, securing back-to-back titles. Reflecting on the incident, Kelce expressed regret over his actions, candidly sharing the introspective aftermath with his brother on their podcast.

Coach Reid's lighthearted response to the episode, joking about the test to his agility, encapsulates the enduring relationship between the player and coach—a bond that Kelce values above all else in his professional career.