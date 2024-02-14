Jason Kelce Criticizes Brother Travis for Clashing with Andy Reid in Super Bowl

© Harry How/Getty Images

During a recent episode of "New Heights," the great NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce broke down a controversial play from Sunday's game that has since superseded sports headlines. The controversial moment on the sideline came when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce bumped into head coach Andy Reid.

That was enough to set off instant attention and talk. Jason Kelce, the elder brother and league statesman, didn't really mince words when discussing the whole situation. "Looks like he got Big Red off guard a little bit," he said, discussing it with his younger brother on the podcast, really driving home that this came out of the blue.

Travis recognized the consequences of his actions and said, "I can't get that fired up to the point where I'm bumping coach and it's getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled I was just like, oh shi* in my head. That's when the conversation got heated, with Jason's concerns soon not only of the actual physical bump but about how worked up Travis got on the sideline—suggesting that even the yelling was over the top.

In retrospect, the two brothers agreed there was probably a better way to handle it.

Reid Downplays Sideline Incident

Interestingly, Andy Reid, the Chiefs' esteemed head coach, downplayed the incident when asked about it later.

Reid told Fox Sports, "He caught me off balance. I wasn't looking. He was really coming over [and saying], 'Just put me in, I’ll score. I'll score.' So, that's really what it was. I love that. It’s not the first time. I appreciate him." Reid's good-humored reaction and acceptance of Travis' passionate plea in the heat of the game stress a really tight relationship between coach and player.

Reid also told Travis about his apology and the hug the two of them shared at the end of the game that had been so powerful for both and was a testament to the mutual respect and really close bond that held them together.

This wasn't the first time Reid and Kelce had gone at it so hard. A similar incident happened in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, with Reid responding with a bump of the shoulder to Kelce's impulsive act of throwing his helmet in frustration.

That's not to say moments between player and coach are rare in the high-stakes environment of professional sports but particularly so in the NFL. They often represent, in fact, the kind of dynamic and passionate relationships that help make the game so intense and captivating. This incident, even if brief, really must reflect the wildness and uncontrolled connections that reign within the NFL.