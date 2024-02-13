Ryan Gosling Emotional Taylor Swift Moment in 'The Fall Guy' Ad

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In the latest Super Bowl spectacle, Ryan Gosling tugged at the heartstrings of audiences nationwide, not through his usual on-screen heroics, but by revealing a softer side in Universal's advertisement for the upcoming thriller "The Fall Guy." Directed by David Leitch, known for his knack for blending high-octane action with emotional depth, the film promises an adrenaline-fueled journey interspersed with poignant moments, one of which strikingly features Gosling moved to tears by Taylor Swift's evocative "All Too Well."

Gosling's Swift Moment

The brief yet memorable scene sparked a wave of intrigue as Emily Blunt, portraying Gosling's character's former flame, inquires if his tears were indeed inspired by Swift's soul-stirring melody.

Gosling's candid response, "Doesn't everybody?" not only lightens the moment but also nods to Swift's pervasive influence, particularly highlighted by her frequent appearances at NFL games throughout the 2023 season, supporting her beau, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

Swift's presence has become a focal point of NFL narratives, culminating in her highly anticipated attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl, which commandeered the pregame buzz on CBS Sports' NFL coverage. "The Fall Guy," inspired by Glen A.

Larson's iconic 1980s TV series, casts Gosling in the role of Colt Seavers, a daring stuntman embroiled in the search for a vanished movie star he once stood in for. The film's ensemble cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the elusive star, with notable performances by Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Teresa Palmer enriching the narrative tapestry.

Under the stewardship of Leitch and penned by Drew Pearce, "The Fall Guy" emerges as a collaborative endeavor by Universal Pictures and 87North Productions, with Gosling, Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Guymon Casady at the helm of production.

The executive production team comprises Pearce, Larson, and Geoff Shaevitz from Entertainment 360, ensuring that the film not only pays homage to its television predecessor but also carves its own niche in the action-thriller genre.

As the Super Bowl ad tantalizes with its blend of action, aliens, and emotional depth, "The Fall Guy" is poised to captivate audiences with its unique brand of cinematic exhilaration.