Mahomes Mania: Can He Overtake Brady as the NFL's King?

Just three years ago, Tom Brady cemented his legacy with his seventh and final Super Bowl victory. However, today a young quarterback appeared with a great chance to surpass him: Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes' career trajectory is different than Brady's.

His recent victory in Super Bowl LVIII with the Kansas City Chiefs solidified their potential to become the first dynasty since Brady's New England Patriots. Mahomes has been: 3x Super Bowl Champion, 3x Super Bowl MVP, 2x Season MVP, 1x Offensive Player of the Year, 2x First-Team All-Pro, 1x Second-Team All-Pro, 6x Pro Bowl Selection, 2x NFL Passing Leader in touchdowns, 1x NFL passing yards leader.

While direct comparisons between Mahomes and Brady are complicated by the different eras and circumstances, it's worth noting the significant accomplishments. With his third Super Bowl, Mahomes surpassed such greats as Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, John Elway and Roger Staubach.

He also joined an elite club along with Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Troy Aikman. Mahomes ranks third all-time in playoff wins (15), surpassing Manning, Steve Young, Elway and Bradshaw. Only Montana is ahead with 16, and Brady is a distant but terrifying first with 35.

Mahomes is currently tied for fifth all-time in playoff touchdown passes (41), surpassing Peyton Manning. He has the potential to reach Brett Favre (44), Aaron Rodgers and Joe Montana (45), and eventually Brady's incredible 88.

In terms of passing yards, he passed Elway for eighth all-time with 5,135 yards. And remember, he accomplished all of that in just seven NFL seasons, with just six as a starting quarterback. Brady factor: Mahomes has a real chance to catch up with Tom Brady, but it will be a big challenge.

His seven Super Bowl wins remain a significant obstacle. Mahomes acknowledges this burden: "It's always going to be tough because Brady won the Super Bowl. It's something that will always be in the back of my mind." But he channels it into motivation: "It motivates me every day, to chase greatness.

Whenever I'm tired or I don't want to, I remember that I have to do this more moments like this."

If the Chiefs back him like the Patriots backed Brady, we could soon be debating which of Brady's seemingly untouchable records Mahomes dethrones. And then a really heated debate will break out about the real GOAT.