Nikola Jokic Powers Serbia to Easy Win Over Puerto Rico

Nikola Jokic’s near triple-double performance consisting of 14 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists helped Serbia beat Puerto Rico by 107-66 at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Lille, in their second game of the preliminary round Group C.

Nikola Jokic (14 PTS, 15 REB, 9 AST) became the first player in the #Olympics history to combine for 10+ PTS, 15+ REB and 5+ AST ?#Paris2024 x #Basketball pic.twitter.com/KAroWgrZzZ — FIBA (@FIBA) July 31, 2024

After losing to the US team in their opening Group C match, Serbia adjusted for a different game against Puerto Rico with an eye on their robust play.

Filip Petrusev also had 15 points and nine rebounds, which ensured that Serbia is closer to advancing to the knockout stages with a balanced record of one win against one loss. On Saturday, they will face South Sudan in the final group-stage match.

"We didn’t control our emotions, control our rhythm (against the U.S.)," said Petrusev, reflecting on the previous loss. "For you to beat a champion, you really have to play above your expectation to really have a chance to win the game.

But tonight we really came to play. From the first moment we started aggressively. … Overall, we are satisfied. But we need one more." A strong 19-point outing from Christopher Ortiz aside, Puerto Rico faced elimination from the Olympic Games at this stage since they have lost both matches so far.

Serbia's Early Dominance

The Serbian side began expressing its intentions early in the contest, taking a 12-point lead before Jokic scored his first point; elsewhere, he registered six rebounds and four assists in less than five minutes, highlighting how deeply he has influenced this encounter.

Serbia’s dominance was evident throughout this game; by halftime, they had extended their lead to twenty points. Their next opponent will have to show more strategic intelligence and energy levels if they are to manage them.

Looking forward, Serbia will now focus on South Sudan, which surprised many people by beating Puerto Rico earlier on in this competition, while Bogdan Bogdanovic, Serbian captain, highlighted why this match matters when he said, South Sudan is a "Great opponent.

They started the tournament well. They played with great confidence. They’re rested as well. It’s going to be a tough game. We need to come out with the same energy we had today and to fight." The fact that they defeated Puerto Rico will make Serbia one of the favorites for going far in this competition, next game versus South Sudan is very much anticipated by fans and experts alike.