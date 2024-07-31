Kevin Garnett Reveals $1 Million Bounty for Dunking on Yao Ming in 2000 Olympics

Sometimes, the 2000 US Olympic basketball team is described as one of the less noisemaking gold medalists in the history of America. Nevertheless, they were not as quiet behind the curtains as people thought. Not long ago, Kevin Garnett revealed that there was a 1 million dollar prize money for whoever would dunk over Yao Ming during the 2000 Olympics.

The athlete who manages to achieve this feat will be given a reward of one million dollars. “First of all, people didn’t know we had a bounty out on Yao Ming,” Garnett disclosed. “The whole USA team had a bet.

We had a million-dollar bet on who was going to be the first person to dunk on Yao Ming”.

Team USA’s Failed Attempt

In their first match of the opening round games at the Olympic Games, China beat the US. A towering height of more than seven feet six inches made seventeen-year-old Yao Ming prominent and attracted attention to him quickly.

His future in international basketball seemed very bright. China was completely annihilated as the US ran riot with almost fifty points ahead. However, they failed in their self-imposed target of dunking over Yao. The Rockets’ former superstar had only five points in sixteen minutes, plus three rebounds and two blocked shots while playing for roughly half an hour.

As much as American players tried several times, none managed to make it. “No one did it. He (Yao) blocked our shots, or we just missed them”, confessed Garnett.

The Dunk That Almost Killed

While Yao avoided being dunked on by Carter because he was French unlike him.

Carter, who played for USA, has jumped over Fredric Weis and made an amazing single-handed jam. It was famously referred to as ‘Dunk of Death’. However much praise this move received, Carter himself admitted that he did not know how he pulled it off.

This remains among top dunks ever executed in NBA history. Weis’ NBA career was in shambles after this vicious dunk on him. Yao can be glad that he did not have such a life-defining moment in his early years. This revelation by Kevin Garnett adds a twist to the story of the 2000 US men’s basketball team.

It also illuminates the competitive nature and unspoken rules within a squad that, though less talked about than others, still has moments to cherish.