Michael Jordan Addresses Criticism Over Political Silence During Career

Today, in the world of sports, many African American athletes do not think twice about airing their views on political and social issues, from “Black Lives Matter” to kneeling during the National Anthem. This has been a common feature in basketball, where players touch on several matters that affect society.

However, Michael Jordan, who is often considered one of the greatest basketball players ever to play this game, did not participate in any kind of political battles. Jordan was essentially apolitical, concentrating on his game rather than being an advocate for societal problems like politics, race, poverty, and police brutality.

This neutrality has not gone without condemnation, especially after he retired from professional basketball. While reflecting upon his career, Jordan admits his hesitation to be a public advocate. “My father always taught us,” Jordan said during an interview with GQ Magazine, “You don’t put yourself in a situation if you’re not prepared for that situation.

My whole life was about being the best on the court. I had absolute tunnel vision, and everything was channeled toward that. So I thought it was unfair that people asked me to do something different just because of my job”.

Michael Jordan Notable Silence

Whereas there were major events, such as the 1992 LA riots occurring at the peak of his career, Jordan kept quiet then. It cannot be gainsaid that these were major societal turning points brought about by the verdict concerning the Rodney King assault case.

His silence during these times drew criticism from Craig Hodges, a former NBA player. “After L.A., they came to Michael and asked him what he thought,” Hodges says. He said he really didn’t know what was happening.

I understand what he meant, but at the same time, it’s like bailing out when some heat is coming on you.We can’t bail anymore”. Despite all this criticism, Jordan insists that societal issues never crossed his mind .“I felt comfortable dealing with kids doing Make-a-Wish stuff and Special Olympics,” he says.“But then it became, ‘Okay, why won’t you speak out politically?’ Well, I’d only be setting myself up for scrutiny."