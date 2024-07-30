Dave Portnoy Tells Tatum to Confront Steve Kerr Following Olympic Debacle

In the opening game of the Olympic Games, the United States men’s basketball team experienced an unexpected turn when their star player, Jayson Tatum, was conspicuously missing from the line-up. The decision by Team USA not to play Tatum, a first-team All-NBA selection, according to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, sparked significant controversy and strong reactions, particularly from Dave Portnoy, who is an outspoken Boston Celtics fan and founder of Barstool Sports.

Portnoy however immediately took to X (formerly known as Twitter), after seeing a dominant performance by Team USA minus Tatum expressing his discontent. “I still think [Tatum] should punch Steve Kerr in the face and fly home,” stated Portnoy on Monday night reflecting his frustration about the coaching decision.

He hails from Swampscott, Massachusetts, a suburb near Boston, where he is also an ardent Celtics supporter. Tatum's rise from promising rookie to NBA superstar has only grown his enthusiasm. Since 2017, when the Celtics selected him as the third overall pick, Tatum has been instrumental in leading Boston to some remarkable successful seasons, including their most recent excellent one.

Tatum Stellar Season

Having recorded over thirty points per game during the 2022-2023 NBA season, as well as achieving a personal best with 55.2 effective field goal percentage, Tatum went on, despite an earlier loss for the Celtics against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, to register greatly during the regular season with 64 wins and no troubles through NBA playoffs.

Riding the wave of this success, Portnoy even proposed that the Celtics are among the greatest teams ever witnessed in NBA history. “We need to start discussing whether this is the greatest team that’s ever played professional basketball,” argued Portnoy.

However impresive Tatum’s track record may be it wasn’t enough for him to secure himself any spot within teamUSA rotation during friendly matches leading up to Olympics; nor did he play during the game against Serbia.

“It’s tough but Jayson handled it really well,” said Kerr to ESPN. I talked to him before the game that it may play out this way with Kevin coming back and the lineups that I wanted to get to, but that will change.