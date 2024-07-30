Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics star player, surprisingly did not play in Team USA’s opening match against Serbia at the Olympics, which astonished fans and analysts. The big-name NBA First-Team All-NBA forward who just won this year’s NBA 2024 championship was nowhere to be seen on the court, hence his absence without leave on Sunday.

However, USA Basketball coach Steve Kerr has said that Tatum will have some minutes in the next game against South Sudan, which is slated for Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. Later, Kerr said, "Jayson will play (Wednesday)," in response to speculation about Tatum's benching.

It was an important development, given his status and role in his team's recent NBA championship win. However, Kerr had no reason for injury or illness to sideline Tatum, adding more curiosity. This also happens sometimes with US players; Tyrese Haliburton did not play either when they met Serbia.

However, it was an interesting choice knowing who Jayson is. "It wasn't personal," said Kerr, explaining how such a decision came about by highlighting its logic.

Kerr's Strategic Choices

The coach's tactics included enabling Kevin Durant, who missed practice matches, to get some game time.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of size in matching up with Serbia by having three centers counter Serbian center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Kerr felt somewhat sorry after having to make the decision that managing a group of twelve people, six or seven, should not expect to play every game.

"I’m not going to answer your next question, which is if he plays, who doesn’t?" replied Kerr. "But we’re going to need him, and part of this job for me is to keep everybody engaged and ready, because my experience with this is crazy stuff happens." Before kickoff, though, they discussed their options together with Tatum.

Kerr described their conversation as being "handled well" by Tatum while expressing disappointment and showing that he prioritizes his teammates more than himself. Speaking about Tatum’s character, Kerr focused on the importance of putting in work collectively and surrendering everything for the gold medal at the Olympics.

However, Team USA defeated Serbia by a comfortable 26 points despite Tatum’s absence. However, this victory has been overshadowed by discussions surrounding why Tatum hasn’t played other than basketball analysis post-game since then.