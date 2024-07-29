Joel Embiid Booed in Paris for Choosing U.S. Team Over France

The crowd booed Joel Embiid during the U.S. men’s basketball team’s stellar win against Serbia at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Philadelphia 76ers’ player was loudly criticized by people present who disapproved of him, as they perceived his behavior negating the meaning of the match that ended 110-84.

This is despite Embiid being a Cameroonian native and holding naturalized French citizenship. This did not go down well with fans from France, who made their feelings known loudly throughout the game. Whenever he entered the court: before the start, coming off a bench or even just touching a ball, there were loud jeers every time.

Embiid Olympic Choice

Notably, it was anticipated because France wished to join forces with NBA stars like Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert to strengthen their teams for home games; already, there are rumors about bringing them back on board.

Despite his eligibility to play for Cameroon, too, their elimination at an early stage of qualifiers limited his choices, leaving the United States as his selection through an American passport acquisition in 2022. This decision is also personal for Embiid, who has commented that representing said nation would be something he’d do after all since his child was born here, although he never openly stated why he chose the US over France.

The U.S.’ bid for a fifth gold in succession got off to an explosive start as LeBron James and Kevin Durant took charge. Durant particularly shone when he hit eight successive shots and finished with 23 points overall.

James added nine assists and seven rebounds and scored twenty-one points altogether, while Duran scored twenty-three points, shooting eight-for-eight from beyond the arc while adding eleven assists. Furthermore, the contributions of Holiday, with 15 points, Booker, with 12, Edwards, and Curry, with 11, each enhanced such performances.

The flawless execution of this team produces what seems to be one of LeBron James’ best games played thus far commented Lebron James. Together, they shot 18 of 22 from the field, highlighting Team USA's offensive firepower.

On top of that, Jrue Holiday provided 15 points, while Devin Booker chipped in with 12, and Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry each had 11.