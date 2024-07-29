Barkley Picks Isiah Thomas Over Steph Curry in Hypothetical Match-Up

However, Isiah Thomas's NBA legacy often gets overshadowed by his association with Detroit Pistons' infamous “Bad Boy” era, and it is high time his legacy was evaluated. He led a team that became the arch-nemesis of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls due to their rugged playstyle, which many people considered too aggressive.

However, stripping off their notorious status reveals Thomas as one of the greatest figures in basketball history. Charles Barkley, himself an NBA legend, has recently voiced his admiration for Thomas, saying he was the best little man before Stephen Curry’s rise.

“He’s the best little man ever until Steph Curry,” added Barkley. “Probably he never got enough credit or respect he deserved, though. That's why I feel guilty about this. I have nothing but respect for Isiah”.

At 6'1", Thomas still is the shortest player who has achieved a Finals MVP award, indicating how great his impact was on the court. That included two NCAA championships, twelve All-Star selections, five All-NBA team honors, and two All-Game MVP titles, which are part of his resume.

Known as a fearless and tenacious competitor, Thomas could compete with any player despite his height. On the other hand, in today’s game, no one has had more impact than Steph Curry when it comes to shooting, thus igniting this three-point era.

The four-time NBA champion also boasts two MVP titles, making him arguably the greatest small player ever in league history, according to the Golden State Warriors icon thus far.

Barkley's Game Pick

However, Barkley still favors Thomas if they were playing each other directly”.

I would go with Isiah”. If I had a game and I had to pick between these guys, I know people are gonna go to the internet cuz they ain't got no life," said Barkley "But if you put me against Stephen Curry or Isaiah that would be my choice.

I love Steph and Isiah, but if I had one guy, if I had to choose between those two, I'm not gonna ever choose against Isiah,” Barkley said. Moreover, Barkley revisited the controversial exclusion of Thomas from the 1992 Dream Team.

In a recent podcast with Shannon Sharpe, he revealed that Michael Jordan ultimately decided against having Thomas on the team, and he was never asked about him. “I’m so glad I get a chance to straighten this out.

Number one, they never asked me about Isiah Thomas, okay?” Barkley cleared up. “Isiah Thomas probably should have been on the team”.