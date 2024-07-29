Mark Cuban Reaffirms Stance Against NBA Players in Olympics

The Dallas Mavericks’ vociferous owner, Mark Cuban, has always opposed NBA players participating in the Olympics. He believes that including them would involve sending invaluable resources, which are funded by NBA teams, to the Olympics, which would cost a lot both to the league and its owners.

His concerns have remained unchanged since his 2004, 2009, and 2012 blogs. On social media, he posted these blogs again: “ I have always had no love for Olympic basketball played by NBA players. It’s time we put on our own World Cup and treat the Olympics like Soccer does”.

The Olympics are a business. First and last.



I've always been against NBA players playing in the Olympics. We should put on our own World Cup and treat the Olympics like Soccer does. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 27, 2024

In his 2004 blog post, Cuban explained how much money people lose by allowing their stars to play in China.

The dangers are also high because injuries could occur during such games, leading to a potential loss in team revenue or even affecting supporters who spend money visiting them when they play at home. Furthermore, Cuba was in favor of restricting Olympic basketball to players below 21 years old, as happened in soccer during the year 2009.

This would prevent the IOC from benefiting from the free use of the best talent that the NBA has without paying anything for it. “It's time we follow the lead of these European Soccer leaders and ask our players to only play for those who pay them and limit the Olympics to players under 21”.

If the Olympics can make billions using our under-21 players, more power to them”.

Cuban Backs Wade Stance

Cuban responded harshly after Dwyane Wade, then a star, made comments suggesting that NBA stars should be paid for their appearances at this tournament; hence, Cuban supported Wade, who attacked the IOC for not paying athletes while making significant amounts out of their performances.

Nevertheless, Cuban tries to imagine an entire world where the Olympic Games might have greater significance than the FIBA World Cup by recognizing some points made by some critics about their importance. Some individuals cannot wait but become obsessed with the thought of winning Olympic gold medals.

As for today, the issue remains relevant due to the historic number of NBA players, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics, showing that there are more than enough reasons for it to be discussed.

Individually, these players alone have contracts costing more than $500 million, illustrating how much money is at stake.