Steve Kerr on Jayson Tatum Absence: 'Felt Like an Idiot'

Balancing playtime is an eternal question that any coach has to deal with, and for Team USA's Steve Kerr, the stakes are high at the Paris Olympics. team USA’s dominant 110-84 victory over Serbia on Sunday brought out this challenge.

In a surprise move during the match, Jayson Tatum of Boston Celtics was benched; this was an opposite decision from his average of 17.6 minutes in the last five exhibition games he played. The change came when NBA superstar Kevin Durant returned to action and took over Tatum’s duty for the game.

Steve Kerr discussed his dilemma with ESPN. “It sucks but Jayson handled it really well. I talked to him before the game that it may play out this way with Kevin coming back and the lineups that I wanted to get to, but that will change,” said Kerr “Jayson’s going to play.

Every game is going to be different based on matchups”.

Tatum Professional Grace

Kerr continued by praising Tatum about his professionalism and adaptability skills. He’s a total pro. He’s first-team All-NBA three years in a row.

But I just didn’t put him in and felt like an idiot because if you’re playing a 40-minute game you can’t really play more than ten [players]. You really can’t. I think he’s an amazing guy, great player and handled it beautifully and he’ll be back out there next game”.

This situation highlights how temporary tournament play can be where even veteran players must sometimes step aside for their team strategy.Certainly,Tatum too would be no exemption having led Celtics to their first NBA championship since 2008.

Kerr harped on about needing not just individual NBA honors but national success as well.“The key, and our guys know this, is to put all the NBA stuff in the rearview mirror and just win six games,” Kerr told USA Today”.

Saying these things into the microphone doesn’t mean anything. Jayson’s the ultimate pro and champion, and he handled it well and he’s going to be ready for the next one”. Additionally, Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton was not on the team, which showed how deep and talented Team USA is that sometimes these are decisions must be made.

Durant returned with a bang, scoring 23 points on an impressive 8-of-9 shooting that highlighted why he is indispensable to the team.