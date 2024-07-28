Karl Malone Concerned Over John Stockton Dream Team Struggles

John Stockton, one of the Utah Jazz’s most enduring players and an NBA legend in his own right, had a difficult journey with the 1992 United States men’s national basketball team — better known as the Dream Team.

His Olympic dream came very close to ending before it began during a pre-tournament exhibition against Canada, when he suffered a serious injury in a collision with teammate Michael Jordan. The result was a cracked fibula for Stockton, which hampered him throughout the tournament.

Karl Malone, who played with Stockton on the Utah Jazz, was worried about his playing partner. “He showed a lot of heart by being out there,” Malone said. “But that’s not the Stock I play with every night in Utah.

I’m still worried about him. He’s dealt with it great, but I know he’s not 100 percent, and you just never know”.

Stockton Olympic Sacrifice

Stockton came into the Olympics after leading the NBA in assists for the fifth straight season.

He played through pain, because he loved playing basketball and wanted that Olympic gold medal so badly. “The whole Olympic thing is extremely important to me,” Stockton said. “I have dreamed about it since I was a child.

It is one of the most important things in my life; certainly in my career. If it is necessary to play through pain ”. Despite being warned by doctors that he could do further damage if he kept playing, Stockton decided to compete anyway and made his only appearance of these Olympics during Friday night’s win over Spain when many fans were chanting his name even before tipoff.

He checked into the game for Scottie Pippen with 9:55 left in first half but managed just four points and no assists in six minutes — clearly hobbled by injury. Stockton played sparingly throughout this tournament; averaging just 7 minutes per game even fewer than rookie Christian Laettner — and put up modest averages of 2.8 points and 2.0 assists. But he never lost sight of what it meant to him, and he got his gold medal.