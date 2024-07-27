Jaylen Brown Excludes Michael Jordan from His Top Five All-Time List

In a shocking revelation, Jaylen Brown, the present NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, has excluded basketball legend Michael Jordan from his all-time starting five list, which has incited debates among fans and analysts in equal measure.

On House of Highlights’ conversation with him he narrated on how he would want it to be: “LeBron at the four, Steph at the one. Kobe, Kevin Durant and I might go Bill Russell because it’s a different game now”.

This demonstrates his preference for players who perform exceptionally well in today’s perimeter-based style of play. This includes such illustrious names as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant who are both renowned for their outstanding shooting skills particularly three-point shooting.

These two played together for several years on the Golden State Warriors resulting into an unprecedented period of success that revolutionized offensive strategies throughout the league.

LeBron and Kobe Shine

Another selection made by Brown is LeBron James whom even at 39 dominates the court like no other player can do.

With four MVP trophies and an equal number of rings, he is highlighting his amazing consistency and impact over time. In any top-five roster discussion about basketball’s legends, LeBron’s skill set demands that he be included without debate due to his versatility and leadership qualities.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant and Bill Russel have unique qualities distinguishing them from others in this list. Both players were known as fierce leaders on their respective teams who transformed basketball history moments; implying that winning demands more than just ability but relentlessness.

However, what surprises most people is Michael Jordan’s omission from the line-up notwithstanding his six championship titles won during Chicago Bulls’ reign in 90s. Besides having a knack for scoring and coming through in big moments, Jordan’s career numbers averaging 30.8 points while shooting over fifty percent speaks volumes about him being one of best ever.

As part of two different three-peating championship runs with Pippen, Jordan led Bulls to six titles which till now elicits enthusiasm in sports history books. Despite his legendary career, Brown prefers players who fit better into the current basketball style.

This is evident in his choice of Bill Russell who played as a small center against traditional centers like Shaquille O’Neal that had difficulties with smaller and faster lineups, thus denoting the shift in NBA to quickness and space.