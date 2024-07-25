Stephen A. Smith Criticizes TNT for Losing NBA Broadcast Rights

Publicly, Stephen A. Smith expressed his disappointment with TNT on losing the NBA broadcasting rights, and accused the network of dropping the ball. The very important announcement was made on Wednesday that Amazon did get its financial numbers right as proposed by TNT.

As a result, for the season 2025-2026 onwards, Amazon Prime Video will be one of the main broadcasters for this league. Smith does not mince words in his self-titled podcast when criticizing TNT’s top brass for their approach to negotiations, which he sees as a blunder that has been cooking over a long time.

According to him, previously, this channel undervalued NBA rights, calling them “trivial”. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s meeting with representatives of Warner Bros. Discovery executives, under whose umbrella sits TNT, is said to have pushed things overboard but failed to sway executives from Warner Bros.

Discovery, who were being urged by Commissioner Adam Silver to counteroffer Amazon. It all appeared burdensome and unresponsive to Steve, who noted that it had “a lot of going back and forth”.

Barkley Frustration Explained

Smith argues that this is why Charles Barkley is so frustrated about what has happened at TNT.

Inside the NBA on TNT enjoys massive popularity with viewers because it features Ben O’Neal, Shaq Smith Kenny Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson among others. Given Barkely’s inevitable off-season retirement, Smith still prays other broadcasts would embrace this legendary group in their coverage of basketball matches.

Smith wondered aloud about what TNT might do next in case no more NBA games aired on its station after this recent decision by NBA management. Inquisitively, he asked: “Where do they go from here?” Moreover, he doubted if reruns such as ‘Law & Order’ or old movies could be sustainable main content.

However, according to some statements already issued by Turner Network Television (TNT), this is going legal between TNT and NBA. NBA’s gross misinterpretation of our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond was vehemently contested by a statement from the network, which also promised to sue for this.