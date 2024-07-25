Kobe Bryant Details Intense 5-Hour Workout Session with Hakeem Olajuwon

The basketball star Kobe Bryant, who scored over 32k points in his career and received a number of accolades that include the MVP title, never got complacent. At barely 31 years old, this Lakers backcourt player off an NBA title and being named Finals MVP was already being mentioned as the game’s greatest ever.

But for Bryant, there was always one more level to reach and conquer in order to reach more goals. Bryant finished a close second in MVP voting the following season but still had his sights on improving his postgame moves and footwork.

He played through a broken finger despite it needing surgery in the post-season. “Nah”. Instead, he made contact with Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, who would be recognized as one of his most discerning later.

“I cannot disclose all details about our session until I write my book,” said Bryant during an interview with The New York Times. “But I can say it was fantastic. Just one session. I flew in and squeezed it into my tight schedule, Landed late, and worked out early in the morning by myself.

Then Hakeem picked me up, and we headed to his place. We spent about five hours straight on the court refining my moves before he dropped me off at the airport after dinner”.

Mamba Mentality Defined

In this intense session not only did these skills sharpen but also showed once again why he never stopped pushing himself towards greatness that is what Mamba Mentality represents.

But Bryant was more than just a loner seeking perfection through training alone. Like Jordan before him, Kobe would go to any length to pick up pointers from legends known for their self-assurance like him. His time playing beside another Lakers’ teammate, who is seen as being among the greats of all time Gary Payton, became an important part of shaping him.

Payton revealed that he mentored Bryant when he struggled most throughout his career because of his exceptional defensive abilities."It was an honor to guide him through that time. Kobe was uniquely humble enough to seek advice, yet fiercely ambitious," Payton recounted on "All The Smoke." "At one All-Star game, he approached me, eager to learn how to clinch First Team All-Defense honors. I gave him all the tips I had right there at center court."