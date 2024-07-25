Paul George Criticizes Clippers Stint

Paul George grew up in Palmdale, California, a town that was all about the Lakers. As a kid, he wanted to play for them. But when he became a Clipper in 2019, amid all those years of purple and gold, George decided he had to do something different.

With Kawhi Leonard by his side, George dreamed of turning the Clippers from a “stepchild” into a team that could stand up not just in Southern California but across the NBA. He left after five years with the team that traded for him, though this decision appears to be rooted in more than unmet expectations.

In conversation with “Podcast P,” which aired earlier this week, George shared his thoughts on his time with the team. “Initial coming back home to L.A., you know, that was one of my dreams,” he said.

“But it ain’t like the same love (as if I were) playing for the Lakers”. He felt it pretty bluntly: “When I was here, they were like, `Man, you should have been a Laker.’ That’s all I heard.

It wasn’t like ‘Welcome to the Clippers.’”

George Clippers Fallout

Every day served as proof that George was playing for what much of L.A. considered its B Team, another reminder they didn't have respect or even care about earning any outside their own locker room.

That realization only hit harder during contract negotiations this November. The initial two-year $60 million extension offer from the Clippers felt "kind of disrespectful,” George said on air before signing with Philadelphia on a four-year $211 million deal instead.

Now? This is where a franchise goes crossroads shopping. When an organization lets go of someone who has finished third and eighth in MVP voting since 2018-19 — who has been All-NBA twice during three seasons with them it is expected to answer questions about leadership: whose job is it? If George is gone, how does LA plan to replace him? Those are for the Clippers, though.

George’s half of this story is simply one that had to leave town. In Philadelphia, much will be made of how he fits between Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on a team that traded its best defensive player for his scoring prowess.