Michael Jordan Clarifies Role on Dream Team: "I'm Not Magic Johnson"

In the long history of the Olympics, no games are as famous as those held in Barcelona in 1992. One reason for this was that it marked the first year that the United States assembled a basketball team made up of NBA players; in fact, many consider that year’s U.S.

squad, known as the “Dream Team,” to be the greatest team ever assembled. But despite their greatness, several members of the Dream Team were dealing with health concerns. Larry Bird had been hobbled by injuries for years, and Magic Johnson had recently come out of retirement after being diagnosed with HIV.

On top of that, John Stockton broke his right fibula when he collided with Michael Jordan during a pre-Olympic qualifying game, and then Johnson strained a muscle playing against Croatia — leaving them without their best point guard as they prepared to face Germany on July 29.

That’s when Michael Jordan, who had just led the Chicago Bulls to their second straight NBA title and would soon be crowned as the world’s best player when he won his second Olympic gold medal (and fifth overall) before starting his baseball career in 1994 at age 31 stepped forward and told his teammates he would play point guard.

“I’m not Magic Johnson,” he said before the game. He proved himself wrong: Jordan filled up every column on the box score except turnovers (he only had two), finishing with a game-high 12 assists and 15 points while also contributing six rebounds and four steals off the bench en route to a 111-68 victory.

Michael Jordan Versatile Impact

Jordan also played alongside Bird for some stretches, including during a fourth-quarter burst when Bird scored nine quick points and finished with 19 overall on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting.

It wasn’t quite Magic filling up every column on the box score except blocks which he did often enough that it became known as recording a “Magic” or “full” box score but it was what the fans had come to see.

“I’m not a bad utility man,” Jordan said after the game, playing along with their disappointment. Interestingly enough, this wasn’t even Jordan’s first stint as a point guard. Frustrated with his teammates’ under performance late in the 1988-89 season, he took over for them, and during one stretch of 24 games he put up numbers that you might have heard about: 30.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game while recording 10 triple-doubles in just 11 games. He even thought about making the move permanent!