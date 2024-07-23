LeBron James Nets Last 11 in USA's 92-88 Win Over Germany

LeBron James once again proved himself a clutch player for Team USA. At the end of a closely fought match between them and Germany, he scored the last 11 points to give his team a 92-88 victory. This marked their latest exhibition game before the Paris Olympics.

On Monday, the U.S. men’s basketball team led by James took on Germany in their final tune-up game in London against a resilient German side that had beaten them in the World Cup semi-finals last year. In the case of high stakes and tough competition, it was evident that James stood tall, especially during the dying moments of this particular contest, which helped sustain the fourth straight Olympic gold medal for the United States.

Germany’s highest point earner was Franz Wagner, with 18, while Joel Embiid added 15 for the USA. Stephen Curry managed 13 points, and Anthony Edwards added 11. Remarkably, both Andreas Obst and Dennis Schroder from Germany played well, but they couldn’t carry their team past determined Americans.

Three-Point Struggles Persist

The match showcased running issues, especially from afar, where Americans were outshined entirely, thus making fewer three-pointers than Germans. The U.S. defense had difficulties defending outside shots because Germany had connected thirteen out of forty-five three-point attempts.

Moreover, fourteen turnovers by Team USA almost handed over the game to Germany, whose number amounted to seven. James’ heroics occurred immediately after he was named as one who would carry the flag as the US representative at the opening ceremony in Paris, which reinforces his role not only as an athlete but also as a leader within any given group.

During exhibition games, Team USA has had mixed results, including tough battles from Canada among other teams like Australia, whereas South Sudan became almost giant killers when they nearly beat them despite being underdogs.

This string of matches is an important wake-up call for Team USA, which is headed towards Paris. The first Olympic game against Serbia is this weekend and next. It also indicates that international basketball provides many surprises as they experience the challenge.

Away from the court, Kevin Durant is still nursing calf strain. The three-time gold medallist was spotted shooting around before game time but did not dress out for the game. We have missed his actual presence in the game since he last played for Phoenix during the NBA playoffs.