Anthony Edwards' Brief Explanation

Anthony Edwards put away a game that was tightly played throughout, with two words for the U.S. men’s national basketball team against South Sudan at an exhibition in London on Monday night: “LeBron James”.

Ranked 33rd in the FIBA world rankings, South Sudan gave Team USA, which is No. 1 in the world, and has won three consecutive Olympic gold medals — all it could handle, pushing Gregg Popovich’s team to the brink before losing 101-100.

With eight seconds left following a strategic timeout called by Steve Kerr, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James executed a driving layup that ended up being the difference. Had South Sudan pulled off what would have been an upset of epic proportions over a U.S.

roster full of NBA All-Stars and future Hall of Famers, it would be remembered as one of the biggest wins in international basketball history.

LeBron's Clutch Play

James’ layup came after he took a pass from Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) on the right wing above the arc and threw a shot fake that sent his defender flying by him.

With no help coming from the weak side, because the U.S. had four shooters spotting up around the perimeter, James drove right down Broadway and laid it in off glass with his left hand through contact from multiple defenders.

“We were just going to space them out,” Kerr said when asked about his thought process during that final play call. “I don’t know if we were really worried about them making a three at that point or more just getting organized”.

Added Kerr: “They didn’t put anybody on Zach [LaVine], so Zach got downhill, and LeBron made a great play”. Following Monday’s victory, James spoke to reporters about Team USA’s lack of practice time together compared to many of its opponents leading up to Tokyo.

“A lot of these teams we’re playing have been practicing either one month or months in advance,” James said. “We’re like maybe two weeks into it, together. So, we can’t take that for granted as well”.

Kerr whose Warriors have had players on the U.S. national team that won three consecutive gold medals at the Olympics (2008, 2012, 2016) was asked after Monday’s game if he believes Team USA’s competitiveness is back to where it was prior to the Americans’ seventh-place finish at the FIBA World Cup in 2019.

“Everything is just so different now,” Kerr replied. “It’s so much more competitive around the world with basketball. There are great teams all over the place, and nothing is guaranteed at this point for USA Basketball”.

Kerr went on to talk about how in order to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, Team USA had to beat Spain twice — first in pool play and then again by seven points in a tightly contested final. “There were a lot of great teams there [in Tokyo],” Kerr said.

“So I don’t know if we ever really lost our competitiveness as a program, but we definitely learned some lessons along the way and hopefully have gotten better because of it”. Davis added postgame that traffic caused Team USA to arrive late at the arena, disrupting its usual pregame routine.