LeBron James Named Team USA Flagbearer for Paris Olympics Opening

LeBron James has been selected by his fellow Team USA sportsmen as the male flag bearer for the 2024 Olympics. This makes him the first basketball player to receive such an honor for men after Dawn Staley in 2004 and Sue Bird in 2021.

On Friday, James will head a select group of American athletes sailing down the River Seine, signifying the beginning of the Olympics with an Opening Ceremony. As a four-time NBA champion and leading scorer in league history, this position only adds another feather to James's cap, which is already studded with numerous prestigious milestones.

He began his Olympic journey at 19 during the Athens Games of 2004, and Paris will be his fourth time around. James said he is deeply honored and understands what it means to be chosen. "It’s special to get an opportunity to represent your country in another fashion.

I understand how prestigious this moment is … it will live on forever," he highlighted, emphasizing its everlasting nature.

This announcement about James occurred moments before a U.S. men’s basketball team had to play a final pre-Olympic exhibition game against Germany.

Steph Curry made this nomination on behalf of other teammates, indicating their respect and admiration for him.

LeBron's Olympic Quest

As preparations for the Olympics continue, we expect the US to announce its female flag bearer soon, following the International Olympic Committee’s resolution passed on June 20, 2020, which aims to achieve gender equity by enabling each national delegation to field two flag carriers.

At 39, James still plans on getting his third gold medal as he represents his country. Despite stiff global competition, the US is strong against any team worldwide for a title fight. The Olympic program has been set ready, with the United States starting its campaign against Serbia this coming Sunday.

The Opening Ceremony should be spectacular as thousands of athletes parade along a flotilla that traverses a 3.7-mile stretch from sunset to the Eiffel Tower. An estimated crowd of around 320,000 people is expected to line up along Seine’s banks, while approximately one billion will watch on TV.

This momentous occasion is set against a backdrop of tradition and anticipation. The U.S. delegation is among the last ones to set sail, a place reserved for the last two hosts. The Refugee Olympic Team will be preceded by Greece, represented by basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo, followed by other national delegations.