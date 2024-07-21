Drake Snubs LeBron James at Event, Fans Buzz Over Bold Move

Drake, a well-known personality in music entertainment and also a known fanatic of the NBA, recently incited quite some speculations from fans through an apparently innocent post on social media. The rapper, who is famous for his courtside appearances at Toronto Raptors basketball games and his association with various NBA stars, had an Instagram story that featured Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kevin Durant clad in their respective national team jerseys.

LeBron James was missing conspicuously from the shot, with whom Drake has always been seen as having a close affinity. The omission of LeBron from Drake's digital shout-out has stirred a buzz among fans and observers, raising eyebrows about the current state of their friendship.

Furthermore, this speculation is even more intensified by Drake’s choice of athletes since all these three athletes mentioned have been known to be his closest friends.

Drake, LeBron Rift Rumors

The online community has rapidly begun constructing theories about possible conflicts between these two superstars.

One fan mentioned how LeBron’s recent admiration of Kendrick Lamar - a musician who had significant beefs in public with Drake - may have acted as a wedge driving their relationship apart. "Bro hurt bron fw Kendrick more than him," read one comment suggesting that Drake felt disrespected after LeBron referred to Lamar as "an amazing artist." Another follower went further, accusing LeBron of double-crossing his allegiance to others: "Cuz Bron switched up." Other commentators claimed that it may have seemed as if Drake was slighted by witnessing the basketball icon attending a Kendrick Lamar concert or getting down to the ‘Not Like Us’ track.

"He's hurt because LeBron was vibing to 'Not Like Us' and because he pulled up to Kendrick's show," another fan speculated indicating perceived public-private dynamics in celebrity world friendships.