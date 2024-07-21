LeBron James Saves Team USA with Clutch Play Against South Sudan

At the O2 Arena, a surprising turn of events saw Team USA narrowly escape being beaten by South Sudan, which would have been a historic defeat for international basketball. A sudden surge in the stakes during an exhibition match against South Sudan prompted coach Steve Kerr to turn to LeBron James as they were about to enter a calamity.

South Sudan, whose team is newly established and mainly made up of Sudanese refugees, nearly made history by almost beating Team USA, who were the clear favorites. The young squad showed incredible skills and resilience that pushed them hard in what had been billed as a mere training game prior to the 2024 Olympics.

Favored to lose by 43 points, South Sudan dominated much of the game, which saw them lead at some point and force Team USA into a defensive strategy. To ensure this victory and improve on his championship experience, he took charge with only eight seconds left in the game, hitting the winning shot that ended the game at 101-100.

In addition to that decisive basket that sealed Team USA's win, LeBron also contributed a game-high 25 points. There was immense tension down to the wire, such as when South Sudan fluffed its chances of clinching it at the last minute.

"Wild game. They played really intense. It was nice to see how we responded. LeBron with a great finish down the stretch," said Stephen Curry, one of the team’s guards from America.

Strategic Comeback Initiated

Right from their early days on the court, South Sudan could shoot effectively from all distances, getting themselves into a comfortable 16-point lead by the second-quarter end.

The opening stretch where the US went just one for twelve from three-point range prompted Kerr’s second-half strategic adjustment, bringing in defensively stronger second-unit players, thereby narrowing the gap. The game's dynamics changed with Anthony Davis' significant defensive contributions before halftime, which considerably swung momentum toward the US.

At the start of the third period, LeBron came off the bench keen on helping narrow down the deficit, thus showing his hunger and readiness to win. The game's intensity grew in the fourth quarter when South Sudan gained a one-point lead just moments before the end.

The last few minutes were thrilling, with James taking control and ultimately driving home the game-winning layup. South Sudan’s story is a tale of triumph over adversity. The team has made great strides, thanks to guidance from former NBA player Luol Deng, now executive director.

Initially funded by Deng, it had to overcome financial and logistic barriers to build a competitive squad that could take on basketball powerhouses like Team USA. Kerr said, "The ending was good for us. A good reminder that when we play against teams, it’s the biggest game of their lives.

This was the first game where we felt it was in doubt. It’s good for us to feel it now. We’re going to feel it again. It’s good to be challenged."