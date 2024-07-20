Lenny Cooke Reflects on Why LeBron James Excelled as His Own Career Stalled

In 2000, Lenny Cooke was a highly regarded high school basketball player who had even been ranked higher than future NBA stars LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. But that is where the similarities end, as Cooke’s career took a drastically different trajectory from the meteoric rises experienced by James and Anthony.

Looking back on those days, Cooke admitted that there was a point when he thought he was better than LeBron. The true test of that belief came at the ABCD Camp in 2001 a turning point for both players. “We first played at ABCD Camp,” Cooke said.

“I didn’t know who he was. He went into the camp with a chip on his shoulder, and some people didn’t even know about him”. What happened at that camp changed everything. In the first half of the game against James’ team, Cooke shined before running out of gas later on just as James’ career began to take off.

“Second half, I ran out of gas, I did my thing in the first half, and his career took off from there,” Cooke explained.

Paths to Stardom Diverge

Cooke’s team made it all the way to the championship game at ABCD Camp after knocking off Carmelo’s team along the way.

In the final seconds of that championship game, Cooke hit a shot to give his team the lead but James answered with a game-winning three-pointer to send himself into superstardom while sending Cooke further down a spiral toward obscurity.

“He had good people around him,” Cooke said of LeBron. “He was focused on what he wanted to do school and basketball. Me? Basketball and clubs … so we took two different routes, but he chose right”.

Cooke’s mother, Alfreda Hendrix, shared additional details with The New York Times in 2012 about what her son’s life was like during this time period, saying that distractions were everywhere for him.“He was just a teenager, but he lived like a king.

Money was never an issue, and everybody around him said it’s only going to get better,” Hendrix said. Cooke declined multiple interviews with NJ Advance Media for this story. In what could’ve been the most pivotal decision of his life, Cooke made the choice to pass on college basketball after being swayed by an agent’s promise of being picked in the 2002 NBA Draft he wasn’t.

James went No. 1 overall in 2003, Carmelo went No. 3 overall in that same draft, and Cooke went undrafted through all 58 picks.