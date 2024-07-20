Kevin Durant Slams Nike Before Olympics Over Snub

The towering figure on the basketball court, All-NBA Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, has expressed his dissatisfaction towards Nike through social media as we approach the 2024 Paris Olympics. Taking to Instagram with a sharp query directed at the sports attire behemoth, the basketball kingpin asked on Instagram, "@nike tell me, Am I a bad person?????" according to Complex Sports.

Durant’s post coincides suspiciously with the release of Nike’s latest Olympic-themed commercial that intriguingly lacked Durant.

Amongst other things, this commercial idolizes retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and tennis great Serena Williams.

However, while Durant’s importance to USA Basketball and contributions to basketball can hardly be overemphasized, this was not captured in such an advertisement. Moreover, considering what Durant has achieved during his career and his long association with Nike, epitomized by his famous signature sneaker line, his omission from this commercial is peculiar.

Durant's NBA Dominance

At 6 feet 11 inches tall, Kevin Durant will forever be remembered in the annals of NBA history. For instance, he has been an All-Star 14 times and won two Finals MVP awards, besides being a league MVP once with 11 All-NBA nominations and four scoring titles.

Kevin Durant’s name as one of the best scorers that ever played the sport makes him guard and center, thus making him one of the most unstoppable offensive players on any team. Durant posted impressive numbers during last season (2023-24), with the Suns averaging 27.1 points per game while grabbing .523/.413/.856 shooting splits, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 assists a game.

This performance earned him a place on the All-NBA Second Team for 2024, and he finished ninth in MVP voting. Durant has been equally outstanding in representing his country outside the NBA floor. In this regard, he won three gold medals in the Olympics besides clinching the FIBA World Cup, thus solidifying himself among the most successful Olympians ever in USA Basketball.

His journey at the Olympics comes second only to fellow basketball great Carmelo Anthony. Durant’s present health issues notwithstanding, Nike might have been influenced by other factors while making this decision. He has, for instance, been nursing a calf strain, which prevented him from participating fully during Team USA practices and exhibition games.

Nonetheless, he has since resumed practicing and remains focused on recovery, as he told reporters in London: "I've seen progress every day. It's one of those things. Just got to monitor it every day. I'll see how I feel after I do certain exercises. My thing is to keep running and see what happens."