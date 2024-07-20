LeBron James Wows with Innovative Pass at Team USA Practice

As the greatest NBA scorer in history and with four NBA titles to his name, LeBron James has accomplished a lot. However, this legacy seems to be growing bigger even as he heads into his 22nd season, with more remarkable feats that capture the imagination of basketball fans worldwide.

During Team USA practice yesterday, James showed off his skills with an excellent pass that did not catch anyone off-guard. This was incredible; LeBron moved to the right side towards the basket before passing it to the left corner using the wall - something playful outside a professional setting but portrayed his unusual look at the basketball court.

LeBron's Playful Genius

The NBA instantly shared this pass on their social media platforms, highlighting James’s unrivaled ability and love for fun during play. In this display of ingenuity, Stephen Curry couldn’t help but flash a wide grin.

Despite such a move being outlawed anywhere in official NBA or Olympic games that he might be playing in the future, this was just another example of LeBron’s dramatic personality and entertaining ability.

LeBron James with a CRAZY baseline pass to Devin Booker ?



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/hMmQ2tyCmd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2024

As we look forward to it, the hype surrounding the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris intensifies; James is poised to make this year one for ages.

So far, six Olympic Games have been held between these two nations, with France hosting three editions and America hosting three. Additionally, history will be made once again as LeBron joins forces with son Bronny James who the Los Angeles Lakers have recently drafted.

This father-son combo on any hardwood will revitalize not only Lebron legacy but also career. Last season, LeBron averaged 25.7 points per game, again proving that age cannot crumble him down. Since another new NBA campaign is coming soon, everybody’s eyes will be glued on him, especially when he finally steps onto the court with Bronny for the first time.