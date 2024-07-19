Chet Holmgren Hails Bronny James' Summer League Performance: 'Total Pro'

Although it is still early in his NBA career, Bronny James has already drawn the attention of experienced pro players. Only four games into the new season, he showed his class against the Cleveland Cavaliers and recorded a remarkable stat line of 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren acknowledged James's display, which he said, "Looked like a total pro" on X. James, who departed from USC after one year for the draft, played some stunning basketball during this match, including a skillful step-back three-pointer.

Somehow or other, he slipped to the 55th overall position in the Summer League, but recently, he has strung together consecutive performances that show something about him. After such a performance against the Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks were slammed with 12 points, another steal, and one rebound by James.

Holmgren's Impact Explained

His opening matches didn’t produce much; they saw him make only ten out of nineteen field goal attempts for ten points. Aside from that scenario, an All-Star small forward, Jaylen Brown, appeared to be hitting on Bronny’s talents in one particular game during this streak.

Brown himself later explained such comments on social media platforms, but their repercussions continued. Holmgren responded with a single word, "No," when asked if this was a response to what Brown had said. The same could be said about Holmgren, whose summer league performances have been instrumental in an impressive rookie campaign.

Nursing an injury throughout the 2022-2023 season, he returned in style with 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. He finished second behind Victor Wembanyama from the Spurs in the Rookie of the Year rankings.

Holmgren joined forces with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - ranked among MVP candidates - and Jalen Williams to lead the Thunder to the best record in the Western Conference before bowing out of playoffs in Round 2 against the Dallas Mavericks.

James and his Summer League Lakers will face Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The sporting world is eager to see if James can continue his fantastic form in recent weeks, which has earmarked him as one to watch this year.