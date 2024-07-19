Charles Barkley Slams TNT Executives Over NBA TV Rights Loss

With its new broadcast rights deal, which will take effect from the 2025-26 season, now in sight of this transformation, former NBA player and current TNT commentator Charles Barkley has called out his network bosses. The agreement that extends for 11 years will see Disney, NBC Universal, and Amazon come in as the new broadcasting partners, displacing TNT, which has been home to NBA games for the last twenty-five years.

In terms of this emerging agreement that kicks off next Monday, it is a make-it-or-break-it moment for Turner Network Television (TNT) as they have until then to either match National Broadcasting Corporation’s huge $2.2 billion offer or accept Amazon with a streaming-only offer of $1.8 billion USD.

This contract dynamics are more complicated by Amazon’s first exclusive streaming agreement with the NBA, where TNT would only be allowed internet streaming if at all it intends to match Amazon’s bid; thus, NBA broadcasts could be integrated into TNT Max as well, thereby changing traditional viewing experiences.

Within these circumstances, NBA anticipates possible litigation from TNT when shifting to a new media rights framework that appears to be in jeopardy. This shows how high stakes and complex negotiations are given time limits.

TNT's Critical Gamble

It is important for TNT not to lose its bid for broadcasting rights on NBA because it could cost them almost six hundred million dollars. For Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, the situation is very delicate, especially after questioning the valuation of NBA broadcast rights, which most people consider strategic errors, having partnered with the league for over two decades.

Barkley is caught up in this corporate storm and his candid remarks during Dan Patrick Show indicate deep worries about where his employers are headed. “Morale is at rock bottom, simple as that. I feel really bad for the people I work with,” Barkley expressed signaling a significant shift from his usually light-hearted commentary towards severe criticism of management decisions taken by TNT.

Barkley showed signs of his discontent with TNT’s recent investments. “Those people I work with have clearly screwed everything up, and we have no idea what’s going to happen. I don’t feel good, I’m not going to lie, especially when they said yesterday, 'We’ve bought college soccer.'

I was like, 'Damn, they could have used that money to buy the NBA!' It’s funny because we just won the award for best studio program and these clowns, these fools that I work with, turned us from Inglenook and Opus into Ripple and Boone’s Farm and Thunderbird,” he lamented.