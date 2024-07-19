Steph Curry Rejects 'Outsider' Label; LeBron James Counters

During a rare moment of camaraderie and contention, NBA greats Steph Curry and LeBron James found themselves on the same team but with different music preferences while preparing to play Serbia. It was at this point that Kendrick Lamar’s controversial hit “Not Like Us” began playing in the background as the audience was well aware that it’s targeting fellow artiste Drake.

“I don’t want to listen to this song ever again! It is not the only song in America!” he shouted out in obvious irritation. In contrast, his co-player, Lebron James, attempted to be diplomatic while also adding some humor, stating: “I love it!

But we need to mix it up a bit”.

Steph Curry says he's tired of listening to the song 'Not Like Us'



Nevertheless, despite what athletes felt about the track, “Not Like Us” continues topping the charts yet again becoming number one on Billboard Hot 100.

This is its second return to the chart’s apex this summer, following its resurgence driven by an irresistible video.

Kendrick Surpasses Drake

As far as Spotify goes, Kendrick Lamar has managed to overtake Drake in terms of monthly listeners since then on mid-July recording 74,339787 monthly listeners for Kendrick just above Drakes’ 74,062374.

This change was partially due to Metro Boomin and Future‘s release of ‘Like That’, which featured Lamar and grew his listener base by 19% within four weeks alone. Conversely, Drake lost 4% during those months according to Variety and Luminate.

These developments show that “Not Like Us” isn’t going away any time soon. With football season around the corner and HBCU marching bands getting ready for their performance schedules, this can become their anthem, too, if they choose so.

And now Stephen Curry should realize that next year he will definitely have more songs on his playlist which would not match his taste preferences at all”. This seems like a year when West Coast sound and lyrics from Kendrick Lamar might be dominant, though”.