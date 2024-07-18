Pat Williams, Orlando Magic Co-Founder, Dies at 84

The team has confirmed that Pat Williams, a leading figure in the NBA and co-founder of the Orlando Magic, died at 84 from viral pneumonia complications. His career spanned over five decades, leaving an indelible mark on professional basketball and sports marketing.

He joined the NBA in 1968 as Philadelphia 76ers business manager before being promoted to general manager, a position he also held with the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks. In 1983, he led the Sixers to their first championship in the NBA's history, thereby cementing his legacy as one of the architects instrumental to their success.

His vision became apparent in the late 1980s when he decided to set up an NBA franchise in Orlando. The project successfully came true when the National Basketball Association (NBA) board granted the city its first expansion franchise in 1987.

In large part because of Williams’ determined effort and innovative ways of building and promoting teams, Orlando Magic was born in 1989. Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos and CEO Alex Martins had this to say about Williams: "Pat Williams simply brought magic to Orlando.

“His accomplishments will always be remembered. Armed with his ever-present optimism and unparalleled energy, he was an incredible visionary who helped transform the world of sports in multiple ways. From bringing the Magic to Orlando, to transforming sports marketing and promotions, he was always ahead of the curve."

Pat Williams: Visionary Legacy

In a statement celebrating his deep faith life, William’s family grieved him while expressing gratitude for it all.

"It is with great sadness that we share this news about our Dad, Pat Williams. He stepped into his eternal reward today, and as believers, we know that this is cause for celebration," said their statement. They remembered him as Jesus’ ardent follower, visionary leader, and beloved patriarch whose life touched many individuals, inspiring joy.

Williams's decision to relocate himself and his family from Philadelphia to Orlando was nothing short of miraculous; it benefited not only him but also thousands living within this community. This infectious zeal, coupled with optimism, affected every other person, such as those who came to watch the games or attended his church.

Williams was always ready to show his faith in action through giving and encouraging those who needed it. Williams' family concluded that his legacy is not the records or business achievements but the millions of people he touched with his spirit and faith.

"He loved Orlando and will forever be etched into the heart of who we are," they said. Pat Williams lived a life filled with sporting accomplishments, deep personal faith, and commitment to family. As Orlando grieves, his influence on this city and his effect on the sport will be ever-present, a testament to a well-lived life.