Patrick Beverley Joins Hapoel Tel Aviv, Leaves NBA for Irresistible Offer

Patrick Beverley, who has been in the NBA for 12 seasons, said on his podcast's social media platform Tuesday that he is moving on to Hapoel Tel Aviv after signing there this week. "They gave me everything I asked for," Beverley said on the X account of his podcast.

"I couldn't refuse." The move was hinted at earlier Sunday when the account tweeted that Beverley was weighing a decision between a standard NBA veteran minimum contract or what it described as a "Historic contract in Europe" along with a money bag emoji.

While Israel isn't technically in Europe, the move raised eyebrows -- especially since the announcement mistakenly referred to it as such. The connection to Hapoel Tel Aviv isn't entirely new. Beverley played 2011-12 in Russia with Spartak St.

Petersburg, and Stefanos Dedas -- who is now Hapoel Tel Aviv's head coach -- served as an assistant coach there.

Patrick Beverley NBA Journey

Beverley has played for several teams throughout his NBA career, spending last season with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded midseason to the Milwaukee Bucks; before that, he split time with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers following a stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That recent movement stands out against his first nine years in the league when he seemed like a perennial Rocket for five seasons with Houston, followed by four more with the LA Clippers. If Beverley doesn't return to the NBA, his career will finish at 666 regular-season games (averaging 8.3 points per game), but those totals only tell part of his story.

Even into his mid-30s, he remained one of the league's premier defenders at point guard and an underrated playmaker; among point guards during last season's playoffs alone (minimum three games played), Beverley ranked fifth in steals per game and eighth in deflections per game while having more total assists (37) than turnovers (25).