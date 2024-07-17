Phil Jackson Harsh Take on Coaching Nets in 1996: "Possibility of Failure"

Phil Jackson, who had won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, once faced the prospect of adding to his accomplished career away from the Windy City. This happened in 1995-96 when the coaching landscape was changing.

The New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets were looking for a new head coach after firing Butch Beard, and Jackson, whose future with the Bulls was up in the air, became a candidate. But even though he was under consideration for that job, Jackson didn’t sound thrilled about it.

New Jersey represented a challenge unlike any other he had faced before — one that did not guarantee success like his previous stops in Chicago. “I’d have to sit and think about it long and hard,” Jackson said candidly, as The New York Times reported.

“What’s there for you is the possibility of failure”.

Pitino Rejects Nets Offer

Another big name also emerged in the coaching rumor mill: Rick Pitino. The NCAA champion coach reportedly turned down an exorbitant five-year contract offer of roughly $30 million.

It was clear to him as it was clear to Jackson that money alone wasn’t going to buy success in NBA coaching. He also talked about how daunting transforming the then-moribund Nets would be: “It’s like being mired in a swamp in New Jersey,” he said metaphorically of their situation.

“The Meadowlands is a perfect term for that place; you’d have to pick it up and put it on top of it. It’s incredible odds. So I can see where Rick said, ‘The money’s not worth it.’” Ultimately, Jackson stayed with the Bulls through 1998 and won three more titles, giving him six total rings as a coach (he won two more as a player).

His final season ended amid tension between then-general manager Jerry Krause and some players/coaches, including himself, but when asked if he would have returned for the 1998-99 season if the Bulls had kept the team together, Jackson said Monday: “There was no other option.

We’ve agreed that’s what's going on, and this is our direction as a basketball team”. He didn’t stop coaching there. After a year off, Jackson returned for a second stint in 1999 with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won five more titles with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. He retired after 2010-11, then took over basketball operations of the New York Knicks from 2014-17.