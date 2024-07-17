Steve Kerr Praises Joel Embiid Performance for Team USA

This summer, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is going to compete in international basketball for the first time as a member of Team USA. After their second exhibition game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke highly of what Embiid has done so far while acknowledging that he’s still adjusting.

Embiid picked up two fouls in the first four minutes and fouled out after 12 minutes in Team USA’s opener against Canada. But he bounced back with a strong showing in their second game, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds to help secure a narrow win over Australia.

When asked if he would consider bringing Embiid off the bench behind players like Bam Adebayo or Anthony Davis, Kerr mentioned that it takes time for big men to find their rhythm when they’re used to playing NBA minutes.

“Joel is getting better and better every day,” Kerr said. “It usually takes big guys a little bit longer to get rhythm and flow … I’ve got to find combinations that’ll work together on the floor, and right now none of those are set”.

“He’s a dominant player,” Kerr added later. “I think it’s important for us to figure out what the best combinations are and who plays well together, but we’re still working on that”.

Kerr changed his starting lineup after Davis played well against Australia, suggesting there could be more changes in Team USA’s frontcourt rotation moving forward.

Frontcourt Strategy Shifts

Regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, Embiid will likely play a key role for Team USA against teams like France with strong frontcourts.

In order to do what they want defensively, it’s clear that Kerr plans on using Embiid as an anchor while he adjusts to FIBA play. As they continue refining their approach over these next couple weeks leading into Tokyo, how Embiid adapts could hold the most weight for Team USA particularly given this current group's lack of continuity.