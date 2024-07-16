Analyst Critiques Bronny James: 'Not NBA Player'

Bronny James has not been exactly tearing up the summer league having people wonder when will he be NBA ready. James is shooting just 7 for 31 from the field in his first four games, including a woeful 0-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Let's take a closer look at why people are jumping to conclusion about the apparently collective slow-start by analyzing some early-season statistics. A potentially unprovable rumor alludes that Bronny James only went 55th overall to the Los Angeles Lakers in last month's NBA draft due to his father, LeBron James.

Critics say his subpar freshman year at USC claimed in caution against drafting him. Whether nepotism played a role in the Lakers settling on Russell is one of sports' great debates.

Carton Critiques Bronny James

However, sports analyst Craig Carton had some strong words on "The Carton Show," coming to the conclusion Bronny James was "exposed" in summer.

"Because, he ain't no NBA player," Carton said. "That's the point I was making is that Bronny seems to be taking a spot of someone more deserving." Carton comes clean and admits Bronny James is an excellent athlete, a heck of a defender but that it's not enough for him to make the team.

This back and forth begs the question: Is this Bronny's next in-league home? I've seen some defend his potential to develop into a solid pro, but the general consensus seems to be that maybe he could have used at least one more season in college.

Currently, whether Bronny will ever take his journey to the NBA is nothing more than a conversation piece but he must show and prove somewhere along the way. The beginning of his career will be instrumental in seeing if he can adapt and fulfill the daunting college expectations that naturally accompany being a basketball legend's son.