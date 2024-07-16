Devin Booker Warns Team USA Following Slim Victory Over Australia

On Monday, Team USA barely beat Australia in an unexpectedly close exhibition game, 98-92. The Americans were up by 24 points in the second half, but saw their lead dwindle to four with 3.4 seconds left. It exposed vulnerabilities for the U.S., especially on defense in the second half.

Devin Booker, who scored 16 points off the bench and had a key late put-back, didn’t mince words. “We know time isn’t on our side,” he said to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “We have to figure it out quick, because if we play like that in Tokyo for that long of stretches … we won’t win a gold medal”.

Popovich's Team Tested

It was an exhibition game, but it wasn’t difficult to think about what could be coming next for Team USA. The Australians provided late-game drama — and some pressing concerns — but also showed most of what you’d want from a national team run by culture-driver Gregg Popovich: competitiveness (and home-grown NBA talent).

Anthony Davis had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the U.S., and Anthony Edwards added 14 points off the bench. But make no mistake: This was more than just another pop-the-ball-back-out summer scrimmage.

“All these guys are learning each other,” Booker said. “We’re kind of setting this thing up on the fly … so learning experiences like this are bound to happen”. But there is no time. There is never any time when you have one week together before serious competition in Tokyo begins.

And now they’ve played a real-life game against one of their medal-round peers. So yes panic away! Surely people will back home. And while there may not be as much magic surrounding Steve Kerr’s coaching wand as his lineup-picking eye or out-of-bounds-under wizardry would suggest … well, sometimes a coach simply can do only so much with who he has. And maybe sometimes the “who” just needs a little more time together, too.