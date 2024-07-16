Joe Bryant, father of NBA great Kobe Bryant, has died aged 69 after suffering a massive stroke. An important personality in basketball, Joe Bryant will be remembered for his exploits as both a player and coach. Still known by his nickname “Jellybean”, at Bartram High School and later at La Salle University he began to carve a niche for himself.

His professional career started when he was chosen by the Golden State Warriors in the 1975 NBA draft with the fourteenth pick overall. However, his rights were immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played for four seasons.

From there, Bryant’s NBA journey led him to California with San Diego Clippers and concluded with Houston Rockets. After playing in the NBA he continued to play internationally including stints in Italy and France where clubs such as AMG Sebastiani Rieti and Mulhouse would benefit from his skills until 1991 when he retired from professional basketball.

Bryant' Coaching Journey

Now a coach, Bryant moved back to Pennsylvania where he started coaching careers. At first it involved going back to La Salle as an assistant coach as well as working at Akiba Hebrew Academy. Furthermore, while being active in WNBA with Los Angeles Sparks, Joe had some roles abroad particularly in Japan and Thailand.

He left this last position after 2015 season. Accordingly The Philadelphia Inquirer said that Joe Bryant died yesterday morning – over four-and-a-half years after losing his son Kobe along with granddaughter Gigi on a helicopter crash.

Sports community mourns this tragedy and sends their condolences on social media networks. Olimpia Milano formerly owned by Joe Bryant posted,"Olimpia Milan is deeply saddened by the death of Joe”. Olimpia had been part of it for seven seasons during which time it became one of the greatest teams in Europe under Mr Pasquale Caputo’s ownership.

He was also associated with Olimpia Milan during the 1999-00 season when his son also played there. We grieve with the Bryant family. May he rest in peace”. Messages of support and remembrance are pouring in. One person on social media said, "Just praying for the Bryant family that has already been through a lot.

RIP Joe Bryant. Praying for strength and healing for the entire Bryant family." Another said, "Nooo! Jellybean Joe Bryant!!! We lost one of the greats today, was an asst coach at LaSalle - he was the nicest guy then. Gonna have to dig out the old LaSalle program from ’96…RIP Joe."