Bronny James Struggles: "I Feel Depressed"

Bronny James finds himself in a complex reality, and his immediate future with the Los Angeles Lakers seems even more uncertain. The nineteen-year-old son of NBA great LeBron James struggles to cope with the demands placed upon him, as he has not been playing well.

As Bronny’s spirits fade, it becomes evident that he is under immense pressure to live up to his father’s name in the NBA. As such, he has struggled greatly during the summer league, playing games in which his stats portray a player in a slump.

In three games, which comprised two California Classic matches, Bronny only managed 6 out of 26 field shots (23.1%) and an astonishing 0/12 from the arc. These numbers should worry any aspiring NBA player, including Bronny.

After reflecting on his last few games, he confessed frankly, "I feel like I'm in a little bit of a slump right now." His choice of words, however, didn’t show an iota of reluctance about being at any level, just putting basketball aside for now.

Still, the possibility of joining one day the South Bay Lakers, who are G League affiliates for the Los Angeles Lakers, made him hopeful by saying, "I'm anxious to play basketball, no matter what level I'm at," this was noted.

Bronny's Offensive Struggles

Bronny’s offensive struggles have become evident during his three Summer League contests with the Lakers, as only one shot outside the paint found its mark. This single statistic highlights his difficulty scoring against other teams' defenses.

Nevertheless, Dane Johnson, the Lakers’ Summer League coach, remains confident about Bronny’s future when asked about it. "He's going to have a long career," says Johnson. "This is just the beginning. We just have to keep instilling confidence in them, keep it in their heads.

So we still have a long way to go." Johnson was noncommittal about whether Bronny would see significant time with their G-League affiliate next season."I don't know yet, so I can't say anything about it, but I think all these players will be in the G League at some point." Rich Paul, Bronny’s agent with Klutch Sports, has not doubted his client’s career ambition.

Before the draft, it was Paul’s view that Bronny should be given an actual contract, not a two-way deal. "I’ve told teams that if they are thinking of signing Bronny, then here is what they need to know: if they are not making him an offer for a real deal, there is nothing else for us to discuss," ESPN had quoted Paul. "It's hard to get real development on a two-way deal." Another break came from New Lakers coach JJ Redick after viewing one of Bronny’s games during the Las Vegas Summer League.

He hailed his defensive game, stating, "He's been fantastic so far. We want him to press the ball. I told him yesterday, 'If you get outrebounded, if you commit 10 fouls, it's my fault, but I want you to pressure the ball.' "