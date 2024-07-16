Team USA Edges Out Australia 98-92 in Pre-Olympic Thriller

Before the Paris Olympics, as a prelude, Team USA had a game of just 98-92 against Australia in which they showed both vulnerability and resilience. The United States held a comfortable advantage of up to twenty-four points midway into the third quarter, but this margin was reduced substantially, resulting in an anxious finale that highlighted areas of both hopefulness and concern.

Anthony Davis shone brightly with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton made two late threes that stopped Australia’s run and secured the US’s unbeaten five-match series record prior to the Olympic Games last night.

"Our turnovers, it’s all about focus and execution," Davis said afterward. Team USA also received 16 points from Devin Booker on top of Anthony Edwards’ contribution of 14. LeBron James, Bam Adebayo and Joel Embiid all had ten points each - showing how richly talented this side is.

Their next game will be played against Serbia on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. With Jock Landale leading with his season-high twenty points, Australia fought back hard by getting key contributions from Josh Giddey, who scored seventeen (17), and Dyson Daniels, fourteen (14).

Due to some turnovers by Americans, they capitalized them into a 39-21 run that cut the lead to six points at the end of five minutes remaining before Haliburton hit those straight three-pointers for a breathing space to improve their situation.

Late Game Drama

The Australians twice reduced their deficit to four in the final minutes, but Booker was perfect on four free throws over the last eight seconds, ensuring victory. "Third quarter, we started turning the ball over," said Steve Kerr, head coach of Team USA. "We gave up a ton of points at the basket.

Back cuts, offensive boards and so, the game shifted. It’s a good lesson for us. Better to learn that lesson now than later. And this will be a good tape for us to watch. But I give Australia a ton of credit. They were great.

They fought. They were really physical. Took it to us in the last quarter and a half and really made it a game." Crucially, the performance of the team’s bench - featuring Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Adebayo, Davis, and Booker - played a huge role in their win.

In just over a five-minute span, this group turned a 19-19 tie into an advantage of 39-23, proving to everyone how deep JB’s squad is. "The strength of our team is our depth and we have to utilize our depth," Kerr emphasized.

Team USA still had trouble protecting the ball. Yesterday, the team had eighteen turnovers, as opposed to fifteen against Canada in the previous match. Turnovers were responsible for Australia’s comeback, as they scored twenty-five points off them all in the second half alone.

In addition, injury concerns continue to plague Team USA, with Kevin Durant missing his second straight game due to a calf strain. Derrick White, who arrived recently in Abu Dhabi, also did not play today. White took Kawhi Leonard’s place after knowing that he would not be taking part this summer because of his knee problem.