Isiah Thomas Receives Warning About Michael Jordan from Bob Knight

Even before Michael Jordan had played his first NBA game, he was already making headlines among the best players in the league. Isiah Thomas, a standout guard for the Detroit Pistons, was no stranger to the limelight, having been named an All-Star three times and selected twice to all-NBA team.

Nevertheless, he was not prepared for what lay ahead. Bob Knight broke that news to Thomas in a stern voice; he being the former coach of Indiana University. Knight wasn't soft when discussing about this rookie with Thomas since he knew some few things about Michael's skills.

Knight Prophetic Advice

Los Angeles was the stage where it all went down three weeks after Jordan got chosen third by Chicago Bulls in 1984. There were NBA greats competing against Team USA which included Jordan. It is at this point that Knight warned Thomas of one thing about the new entrant.

Knight said “This one a lil’ different now,” an idea Thomas reiterated on ‘Open Court’ show on NBA TV. On his Olympic debut against NBA stars, Jordan managed 12 points on an excellent 54% shooting despite losing possession of the ball 10 times.

He had shown how good he can score despite losing possession of the ball ten times while helping USA team attain a margin of victory above fifteen over record spectators numbering over sixty seven thousand people.

Jordan Immediate Impact

It became more apparent during subsequent Olympics games that Jordan had great potential.The next game saw him drop down 27 points directly opposite Johnson who had joined forces with Thomas.Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas couldn’t beat Team USA led by Jordan as they won all eight games playing against different NBA teams.

Before a regular season even began however, it didn’t take long before Jordan made himself known.In his first professional year, he faced off against Isaiah and co on six occasions winning up to three and averaging out at about twenty nine point six each time.Thomas managed with a mean of 21.6 points per game in six matches against his rookie rival.

During the entire 64 games faced by Jordan and Thomas, on only ten occasions did the former MVP outscore Thomas proving Knight right about his initial description of Jordan as an extraordinary player. Knight’s warning to Thomas proved prophetic.

Indeed, Jordan was a unique player who made an immediate and lasting impact on the game, forever changing the face of competitive basketball in NBA and leaving behind a legacy that would dominate basketball conversations for years to come.