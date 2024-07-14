NBA Richard Jefferson Reveals Player Scams by Women: 'League-Wide Known Girl'

It might seem like all the glitz and glamour of professional basketball brings fame and fortune. However, veteran NBA player Richard Jefferson believes that it has its own risks. Having been a star in the game for 17 years, Jefferson recently decided to show the other side of life of NBA players where he revealed how more often than not they are victims of scammers who have exploited them through their social status.

While speaking on an episode on his YouTube channel; “The Road Trippin,” podcast, the former small forward shared some very interesting observations regarding what most people tag as a flashy lifestyle which comes with being an NBA athlete.

“There was one city in the NBA, and each time you would go to her club, there was this one female club promoter,” he said. “You could land at any time or day but she could still fill up the clubs until late hour into the morning if guys were coming”.

Nightlife Scam Alert

Nevertheless, such fun-filled nights actually conjure troubles for athletes. Jefferson himself was never a victim but he recalled chilling stories about his unlucky friends; “Everyone knew this girl in the league.

She did all our parties for just everybody in sports probably, but I know she does every party for the NBA”. After some years have passed everyone goes out to parties having fun together before going back home with two ladies and two gentlemen only to wake up and their jewels missing,” he added.

Jefferson goes on to say that these incidents are not isolated ones but rather a common thread running through many generations of players caused by public image and substantial monetary assets from basketball careers or otherwise.

He explained how these things happened: “These are true stories, and it’s not just this and that, but it is just crazy to me that even still today these are the same things that are still going on”. This shows how scams still happen frequently.

To make matters worse, social media has made professional athletes more accessible while also sharing personal information about them with the general public. On the other hand, a woman recently asked the NBA star Aaron Gordon to show her net worth number on his phone before their first date.

It shows how fame can attract individuals who are out for personal gain and hence target sports people by means of wealth.